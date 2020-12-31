(Dwayne Etzerza was among the big Northern BC Lotto winners in 2020. Photo supplied by BCLC

While 2020 has been a year of change due to the pandemic, lottery players from Northern BC saw their fortunes change for the better.

15 prizes totaling 3.1-million dollars were handed out for those who purchased tickets in Prince George, Smithers, Williams Lake, and Quesnel according to BCLC.

The biggest one was a one-million-dollar windfall captured by Dwayne Etzerza from Telegraph Creek who bought his ticket in Smithers.

Spokeswoman, Erica Simpson recently did an interview with Vista Radio.

“We had nine winners who purchased tickets in cities in Northern BC and won prizes of more than $50,000. I think that is something to really celebrate.”

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to pay out all prizes to all of our winners, that is something we are really proud of and it’s just gone great with our alternate prize payout process. Our winners are claiming their prizes remotely or by appointment at our two offices in Vancouver or Kamloops.”

The second biggest winner was Maureen Fulton of Williams Lake who collected 500-thousand after matching all four extra numbers from the Lotto 6/49 draw on November 18th.

“When you do have over 2-million dollars worth in prizes of $50,000 and above that is something to feel great about and it’s just wonderful that in a year like 2020 with all of its unique challenges, we see players from Northern BC and across the province still play the lottery even at a local retailer or online,” added Simpson.

In addition, Jerome Moore of Penticton won 92-thousand dollars from the Lotto 6/49 draw on August 26th after purchasing his ticket at the Hart Highway Husky in Prince George while on a work trip.

Also, Prince Rupert resident Christopher Perfitt won one million dollars after buying his lucky numbers down in Burnaby back in April.

PG man Douglas van Dyke also came up spades after discovering he had won $50,000 from a Casino Royale II Scratch & Win ticket in November.