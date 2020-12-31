Northern Health reports five more infections related to CGL worksites outbreak
More cases related to an outbreak at two Coastal Gas Link worksites have been confirmed by Northern Health.
To date, there have been 53 infections are associated with the outbreak at 7 Mile Lodge in the Burns Lake Local Health Area (LHA), and Little Rock Lake Lodge in Nechako.
That’s a five case increase since the last update on Christmas Eve.
Six cases remain active and those infected continue to self-isolate.