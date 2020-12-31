Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 683 new COVID-19 infections in BC today (Thursday) upping the total to 51,983.

7,803 of those are considered active.

Thirty-six of those infections are in Northern Health as the region surpassed the 2,000 case mark.

“As the new year brings a fresh start for all of us, we must start 2021 in the right space, the right foot, and the only way we get there is for all of us to stay small and stay local,” added Henry.

Henry mentioned a data change that will occur in our health authority over the coming days.

A new outbreak was detected at the Williams Lake Seniors Lodge by health officials.

374 people are in hospital with COVID-19, with 76 of those in critical care.

Eight new deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 901 as we wrap up 2020.

“Right now, we need to hold the line and that is to make 2021 a brighter year for all of us so that we can get back to full business for everyone as soon as possible,” said Henry.

“My hope is that by this time next year we can look back at the sacrifices we made big and small and know that we made it out of this pandemic by staying apart, connecting remotely, and by following the rules.”

On the flip side, 42,129 residents have recovered from the virus, increasing the province’s recovery rate to 81%.

In addition, 17,510 people have been vaccinated during the early stages of the rollout.

BREAKDOWN:

+447 in Fraser Health

+105 in Vancouver Coastal

+64 in Interior

+36 in Northern Health

+11 in Island Health