The first baby of 2021 in the Bulkley Valley was welcomed at Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton.

According to Northern Health, the unnamed baby boy was born at 2:18 p.m.Jan 1.

The baby was born to mom Royelle Williams, Dad Shane Skulsh and his step-brother Tayler of Kispiox.

“Royelle is Gitxsan and was born here on the Gitxsan Territory, so, it was important to her that her baby was also born in the community,” said Midwife Hana Lang.

According to Lang, Williams’ mom was also present at the birth.

Both parents were also born at Wrinch Memorial Hospital.

Two other births have been confirmed by Northern Health, one in Prince George and another in Fort St. John.