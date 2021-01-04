The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace and has held its first vaccination clinics for high risk health care workers and long-term residents.

Last Saturday (Jan2), a number of staff who work in acute care departments caring for COVID-19 patients and 20 long term residents from Terraceview Lodge were immunized.

95 year-old Fern Enlow and 77 year old Chester Haizimsque were among the first residents to receive the vaccine.

According to Northern Health, the health authority is distributing the vaccine in accordance with the priority vaccine groups that are recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Northern Health also added they expect to be able to immunize all Northern BC residents who wish to be immunized by the end of 2021.

The Tahltan Nation also received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and have begun the immunizations.