Houston RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a sudden death of a man on Monday (Jan 4).

RCMP received the report after two men were getting firewood near McKilligan Road, East of Houston. During the course of cutting and bucking trees one man was injured and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, members of Houston RCMP and BC Ambulance service attended the scene.

She added there is no indication of foul play and appears to be a tragic accident.

RCMP will not be releasing the man’s name in respect to the families privacy.

BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation.