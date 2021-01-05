428 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in BC, currently, 367 people are in hospital, 77 of whom are in intensive care.

There have been 45 more people diagnosed with the virus in Northern Health, there are now 464 active cases in the region.

27 people are in the hospital in the North, 17 of whom are in ICU.

1,727 people have recovered from the virus in the North, the regional recovery rate is 77%, considerably lower than the province’s 84%.

To date, 28,209 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in the province.

Eight more people have passed away province-wide, at least one has been from Northern Health.

BC’s death toll has reached 964 and 31 people have passed away in the North.

There has been a total of 54,629 cases of the virus across the province, the region’s total is now 2,231.

16 more people have been hospitalized in BC since yesterday (Monday).

The state of emergency has been extended through the end of the day on Jan. 19, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, police agencies in BC have issued 77 violation tickets to individuals who were in contravention of the federal Quarantine Act, totalling $84,266.25.

“We were able to slow the increase of new cases in mid-December and we want to continue that trend, but the number of new cases and deaths across the province remains high,” added Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health +45

Interior Health +61

Vancouver Coastal Health +90

Fraser Health + 223

Island Health +9