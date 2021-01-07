Fortis BC customers will see a slight increase of about six dollars on their natural gas bill this month.

“It’s approximately an 8% increase overall for Prince George residents which is about $6 a month,” explained Diana Sorace, Fortis BC Spokesperson.

The increase for all Fortis BC customers comes due to rising storage costs, as well as increased transport and delivery costs.

The cost of gas is just one of the charges that make up the overall bill that customers receive.

The company will be re-evaluating the cost of gas rate again in March, so the bills could be adjusted again then.

“And for our industrial customers, it really depends on the rate class they’re under,” explained Sorace,” some will see the increase but some will stay the same but that information will be on their bills.”

– with files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow.com staff