Starting Friday (Jan 8), elderly and at risk inmates in Federal prisons will be moved near the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement was made Wednesday (Jan 6) by the Correctional Service of Canada.

600 inmates will receive the immunization in the pilot project.

Earlier this week various politicians including Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed the project saying not one inmate should get vaccinated before a frontline worker.

Skeena- Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach responded to the tweet calling the message “Inhumane and dangerous” and said just because someone is incarcerated does not strip them of the right to equal access to health care.

Bachrach said in an interview with Vista Radio, the last thing the country needs in time of crisis is divisive politics.

“It splits people apart, it doesn’t bring people together at a time where we need to come together more than ever and get through this difficult time,” he said.

Bachrach added the tweet was disappointing.

According to Bachrach, he does not believe this pilot program will slow down vaccine distribution in the North.

He said he understands why people are acting strongly regarding the new coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine being delivered in the prison system.

“The workers in the corrections system are vulnerable frontline workers and deserve to work in a safe environment, so these are all factors that need to be brought into consideration,” Bachrach said.