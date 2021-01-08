Northern Health has confirmed three more additional cases of COVID-19 in relation to the outbreak at two Coastal Gas Link work accommodation sites.

In total, there have been 56 cases during the outbreak at 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lodge.

According to Northern Health, all of the cases are considered recovered and have completed their required self-isolation.

The health authority added no more updates will be provided pending any additional cases.

The outbreak at the two accommodation sites was declared by Northern Health on Dec 19.