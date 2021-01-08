Coastal GasLink COVID-19 outbreak sees three more cases
(Photo supplied by Northern Health)
Northern Health has confirmed three more additional cases of COVID-19 in relation to the outbreak at two Coastal Gas Link work accommodation sites.
In total, there have been 56 cases during the outbreak at 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lodge.
According to Northern Health, all of the cases are considered recovered and have completed their required self-isolation.
The health authority added no more updates will be provided pending any additional cases.
The outbreak at the two accommodation sites was declared by Northern Health on Dec 19.