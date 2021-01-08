From left to right: COuncillor Lorne Benson, Adam Kingsmill, and Mayor Gladys Atrill (supplied by: War Amps).

Local War Amp Child Amputee Program (CHAMP) graduate has been recognized by the Town of Smithers.

Adam Kingsmill was presented with a certificate by Mayor Gladys Atrill and Councillor Lorne Benson to recognize the work Kingsmill has done with the War Amps.

He said receiving the recognition feels surreal.

“I didn’t really expect anything. I mean it’s super easy to work and I don’t really consider it even volunteering for the community and spreading the word for the War Amps and everything else that I advocate for and it’s not really a job for me,” he said.

Kingsmill, now in his 20’s lost his right leg at two years old after he ran into the path of a riding lawn mower.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Kingsmill gave advice to parents to prevent this from happening to other kids.

“It takes thirty seconds. It’s as simple as that, it takes thirty seconds to check your equipment, your surroundings, seeing what’s around you and what could possibly be dangerous. Just take that little check, it’s thirty seconds for the rest of your life, rest of your child’s life” he said.

He also added spreading awareness is equally important in Northern communities due to the different machinery that is seen.