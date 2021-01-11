Second COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada project site declared over by Northern Health
(Photo supplied by LNG Canada Twitter)
Northern Health has concluded the COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada project site in Kitimat, among Diversified Transportation staff.
No new cases have been reported in association with the outbreak since it was first declared on December 16th.
In total, 16 employees tested positive; all have recovered, while cases and close contacts have completed their required self-isolation periods.