One staff member at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union Smithers branch has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the credit union in a Facebook post, the staff member last worked on Jan 6 and is in self-isolation and is doing well.

“We do not believe our employee contracted the virus at work but we are taking all necessary precautions and have been following the mandated Provincial Health Orders since they’ve been put in place,” the Credit Union said.

It added a further deep clean took place over the weekend.

The financial institution encouraged residents to take precautions for COVID-19 like, wearing a mask, wash your hands and to practice physical distancing.