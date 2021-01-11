B.C.'s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, spoke during yesterday's press conference. (Province of British Columbia)

22 British Columbians have died from COVID-19 over the weekend, marking a grim milestone in the province’s pandemic history.

Health Minister Adrian Dix confirmed five of the 22 occurred in the North.

1,010 people have died across the province, 42 of whom resided in Northern Health.

173 of the 1,475 new infections found in B.C. since Friday have been attributed to the health authority.

Breakdown by day:

Fri/Sat: (+ 538)

Sat/Sun: (+ 507)

Sun/Mon: (+430)

There are a total of 58,107 positive cases provincewide with 2387 in Northern Health.

There are 5,220 active cases of COVID in BC, of those, 358 are in hospital and 72 are in ICU.

7,313 people are being actively monitored, not including Northern Health.

A community exposure alert has been issued for Canim Lake, near 100 Mile House.

Interior Health says 32 cases have been reported.

On the vaccine front, BC has used 59,902 of the 71,200 doses of vaccine.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says more details will be revealed about the rollout after March, adding frontline healthcare workers and those with pre-existing health conditions will be given priority.

Breakdown:

Northern Health: +173 (Total 2,560)

Interior Health: + (Total 4,487) +217 (Total 4704)

Vancouver Coastal Health: + 287 (Total 13,332)

Fraser Health: + 736 (Total 35,897)

Island Health: + 59 (Total 1,138)