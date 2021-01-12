Smithers RCMP investigating large explosion
RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)
Smithers RCMP is looking to speak with any witnesses regarding an explosion that occurred over the weekend in Smithers.
According Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, police received a report of an explosion on Victoria Drive.
RCMP arrived at Truck Pro where it was learned a drum, with oil residue had been placed in a snowbank, filled with a combustible substance and ignited resulting in a large explosion.
She added there were no reports of injuries.
“This could have had a very different ending where people could have been seriously injured or perhaps worse,” said Staff Sergeant Terry Gillespie.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.