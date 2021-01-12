Smithers RCMP is looking to speak with any witnesses regarding an explosion that occurred over the weekend in Smithers.

According Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, police received a report of an explosion on Victoria Drive.

RCMP arrived at Truck Pro where it was learned a drum, with oil residue had been placed in a snowbank, filled with a combustible substance and ignited resulting in a large explosion.

She added there were no reports of injuries.

“This could have had a very different ending where people could have been seriously injured or perhaps worse,” said Staff Sergeant Terry Gillespie.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.