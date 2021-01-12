Photo Ariel Tatarczuk, RN is seen here pre-testing the two kiosks prior to them being sent to Terrace and Fort St. John, supplied by Spirit of the North Health Care Foundation

Hospitals in Terrace and Fort St. John are getting a boost thanks to the arrival of a pair of cardiac kiosks.

The new equipment was made possible through the Spirit of the North Health Care Foundation’s Covid #safeathome Fund.

CEO, Judy Neiser told Vista Radio while places like Prince George already have this piece of equipment, looking after the region’s rural communities is a priority.

“The care providers for these pieces of equipment are stationed in Prince George but what this really does is allow people from Terrace and area along with Fort St. John to not have to travel into Prince George.”

“Prince George is looked after but the nice thing is if you are on vacation in those areas you wouldn’t have to come back to Prince George either so whether you are fishing out west or something like that, you will have something a little closer to home.”

The kiosks would enable remote monitoring service to 50 device patients in the Terrace area along with 20-25 within Fort St. John.