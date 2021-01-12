One more person has died in Northern Health, the regional death toll has increased to 43.

446 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC as the provincial total reaches 58,553.

46 of the new cases were from the North, boosting the region total to 2,606.

The active case count in the region has stayed the same as yesterday and remains at 497.

The North’s recovery rate is 79%, considerably lower than the provincial rate of 87%.

There are 5,045 active cases across BC, 368 are in hospital and 72 are in intensive care.

7,238 people are under active public health monitoring and 51,144 people who tested positive have recovered in BC.

62,294 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Nine more people across the province have died from the virus, boosting BC’s death toll to 1,019.

Breakdown:

Northern Health: +46 (Total 2,606)

Interior Health: +67 (Total 4,774)

Vancouver Coastal Health: + 96 (Total 13,428)

Fraser Health: + 223 (Total 36,120)

Island Health: + 14 (Total 1,152)