Prince George Campus of College of New Caledonia (courtesy of CNC)

The College of New Caledonia continues to shape its blueprint as its strategic plan heads to its next phase.

Last June, the college began a public engagement process for its next five-year block (2021-2026).

Following months of consultation, research and analysis, the Board of Governors identified four key areas of focus including:

· Learning that takes place over a person’s lifetime

· Education and training that is innovative and relevant to CNC’s communities

· An organization that is sustainable

· Community and partnerships

CNC is now asking participants to provide their thoughts in a new on-line survey, which launches a week from today (January 20th).

The link can be found here.

“We’re thankful to everyone who participated in the consultation process that helped shape these four areas of focus,” said CNC President Dr. Dennis Johnson.

“It’s vital our roadmap for the next five years include the voice and vision of the community in the development process.”