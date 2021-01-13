Mary George receives the Pfizer COVID-19 (supplied by Northern Health)

The Pfizer- BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Burns Lake area this week.

The first doses were administered at The Pines long-term care facility.

The first two doses of the vaccine were distributed to Mary George and Dr.Tammy Williams, Chief of Staff for the Lakes District Health Centre on Tuesday (Jan 12).

Eleven other residents were vaccinated with the remaining being vaccinated Wednesday (Jan 13).

According to Northern Heath, the first phase of immunization for the Lakes include:

Long-term care and assisted living residents, direct care staff and essential visitors

Eligible health care workers in Burns Lake, Granisle and Southside

Rural and remote First Nation communities, including health care residents and eligible residents

Burns Lake,Granisle and Southside resident over the age of 80

Northern Health added those who are eligible for immunization will be contacted directly to have an appointment booked.

Terrace also received the Moderna vaccine earlier this month.