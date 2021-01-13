The majority of the Bulkley-Nechako region saw a slight decline in housing sales with the exception of Smithers to end 2020 according to the BC Northern Real Estate Board (BCNREB).

Smithers reported 252 properties worth $83.5 million last year compared to 2019 where 222 properties worth $67 million.

According to the BCNREB, the median value of homes in Smithers in 2020 was $371,000 and as of Dec 31 78 properties of all types were available.

In Houston, the area saw a decrease of housing sales with 35 properties worth $8.2 million in 2020 compared to 52 properties worth $10.5 million in 2019.

The median value for properties in Houston was $212,500 and as of Dec 31 25 properties in the area were available.

Burns Lake also saw a decline in housing sales in 2020 according to the BCNREB.

Last year, 75 properties with a value of $14.7 million sold compared to 84 properties worth 13.9 million in 2019.

According to the BCNREB, half of the 25 single-family homes that sold, sold for less than $165,000.

60 properties of all kinds were available in 2020 as of Dec 31 which was down compared to 78 in 2019.

Overall throughout the North, The BCNREB reported 5083 property sales worth $1.6 billion in 2020 an increase from last year with 4748 worth $1.5 billion.