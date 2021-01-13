Northern Health saw 4 more deaths related to COVID-19 as the regional death toll is now 47.

The region saw 45 new cases, which increased the total to 2,651 with 480 currently active.

519 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, boosting the provincial total to 59,072.

The North has 38 people battling the virus in the hospital; 16 of whom are in ICU.

There are 4,810 active cases across the province while the provincial death toll has reached 1,031 after 12 more people passed away.

2,105 people have recovered in Northern Health, the region’s recovery rate is 79%.

360 people across BC are in hospital with 76 in ICU.

Currently, 7,260 people are under active public health monitoring and 63,430 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Many people are wondering about when they will have access to the vaccine,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry, “work is underway to align the available supply with a person’s level of risk.”

This update comes after BC Health officials provided an update on the provincial COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.

Breakdown:

Northern Health: +45 (Total 2,651)

Interior Health: +84 (Total 4,855)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +117 (Total 13,525)

Fraser Health: +235 (Total 36,745)

Island Health: +34 (Total 1,186)