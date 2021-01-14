Power outage planned for Smithers on Sunday
BC Hydro Crews working on Power Lines(Photo supplied by BC Hydro)
BC Hydro has planned a power outage of the downtown core and surrounding areas in Smithers for this weekend.
On Sunday, over 250 customers are expected to be without power starting at 10 a.m. due to pole replacement.
The affected areas will be:
- 3835 to 4023 1st Ave
- 3825 to 3997 2nd Ave
- 3835 to 4096 3rd Ave
- 3835 to 4092 4th Ave
- 3817, 3820, 3840 Alfred Ave
- 3827 to 2996 Broadway Ave
- 1086, 1136, 1257, 1293, 1281 Columbia St.
- 3911 W Hwy 16
- 1065-1425 Main St
- 3829-4091 W No 16 Hwy
- 1139-1321 Queen St
- 3820 Second Ave
The outage is expected to last until 4 p.m.