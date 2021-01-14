BC Hydro Crews working on Power Lines(Photo supplied by BC Hydro)

BC Hydro has planned a power outage of the downtown core and surrounding areas in Smithers for this weekend.

On Sunday, over 250 customers are expected to be without power starting at 10 a.m. due to pole replacement.

The affected areas will be:

3835 to 4023 1st Ave

3825 to 3997 2nd Ave

3835 to 4096 3rd Ave

3835 to 4092 4th Ave

3817, 3820, 3840 Alfred Ave

3827 to 2996 Broadway Ave

1086, 1136, 1257, 1293, 1281 Columbia St.

3911 W Hwy 16

1065-1425 Main St

3829-4091 W No 16 Hwy

1139-1321 Queen St

3820 Second Ave

The outage is expected to last until 4 p.m.