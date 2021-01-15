509 cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC, 49 of them were found in Northern Health as there are now 497 active cases in the region.

One more person passed away in the North, the region’s death toll has reached 48 while the recovery rate is 79%.

The new cases boosted the North’s total case count to 2,745 and the provincial total to 60,117.

There are 4,604 active cases across BC, 349 people are battling the virus in hospital; 68 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 7,132 people are under active public health monitoring and 53,115 people who tested positive have recovered.

The provincial recovery rate is now 88%.

So far 75,914 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in BC.

Nine more people passed away from the virus, the provincial death toll has reached 1,047.

“As of today, thousands of people working and living in long-term care homes, health-care workers and those in remote or at-risk Indigenous communities have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.