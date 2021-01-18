Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority are urging residents using or considering using drugs to take steps to prevent overdose.

According to the health authority, street drugs contaminated with illicit benzodiazepines continue to circulate in our region.

Benzodiazepines are a type of medication that “depresses” or slows down your brain activity.

Northern Health stated when benzos are mixed with opioids (down) there is a higher risk of overdose.

People who have overdosed using drugs contaminated with benzos may be difficult to rouse, may remain unconscious and slow to respond to naloxone.

Northern Health issued a similar bulletin in June of last year.

If you suspect someone is experiencing a benzos-related overdose, it is very important to:

Call 9-1-1 for help.

Open airway and give rescue breaths, continue giving breaths if needed

Give naloxone if you have it, multiple doses might be needed but only give more doses if the person is NOT breathing at least 10 times a minute.

Northern Health also issued the following advice: