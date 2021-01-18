Four schools within the Northwest have been potentially exposed to COVID-19, with three of the schools in Prince Rupert.

Decker Lake Elementary School also saw an exposure between January 4 to 6.

In Prince Rupert, Lax Kxeen Elementary School in Prince Rupert has issued two exposures.

The first exposure occurred January 7 to 8 and the second exposure occurred on January 12.

Meanwhile, Conrad Elementary had the potential exposure Jan 11 to 13 and Prince Rupert Middle School saw its exposure on Jan 8.