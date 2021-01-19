Large quantity of drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia seized by New Hazelton RCMP
RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)
An ongoing investigation by New Hazelton has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs, a large sum of cash and drug paraphernalia in New Hazelton.
According to police, this is after an active and ongoing investigation.
The RCMP seized suspected Heroin, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and a large sum of cash in excess of $39,000.
Anyone with information is being advised to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.