An ongoing investigation by New Hazelton has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs, a large sum of cash and drug paraphernalia in New Hazelton.

According to police, this is after an active and ongoing investigation.

The RCMP seized suspected Heroin, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and a large sum of cash in excess of $39,000.

Anyone with information is being advised to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.