Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach has been appointed the NDP Transport critic.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh made the announcement Tuesday (Jan 19).

According to a news release, this will make Bachrach the leading voice in the house of commons for transportation- related issues.

Bachrach said his main focus will be advocating for Canadians from workers whose jobs were threatened to air passengers still awaiting refunds.

He is already a member of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities and also adds to his existing role as NDP’s critic for infrastructure and communities.

The press release added Bachrach intends to focus on maintaining the North Coast Oil Tanker Moratorium, improving rail safety and reducing climate pollution from the transportation sector.