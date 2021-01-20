BC Health Officials report another 35 cases of COVID-19 in Northern Health, as the health authority approaches 3,000 total infections.

Accross the province, 500 people received a positive test, for a total of 62,412.

4,345 active cases remain in BC, and of those, 320 people are in hospital and 66 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 6,905 people are currently being monitored as a result of exposure, however, that number does not include Northern Health.

89 per cent of the total cases have now recovered.

There have been 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,104 deaths in British Columbia.

On the vaccine front, 98,125 doses have been administered.

“Our COVID-19 curve is trending in the right direction, and we want to keep that going – to push our curve down, which in turn, will allow us to safely ease restrictions,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

Two new outbreaks in long term care have been reported, including Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert.

There has also been an outbreak at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre.