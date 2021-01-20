Recycling continues to be a major concern for the Town of Smithers and was among the topics brought up at the 2021 virtual Mayors Outlook.

Mayor Gladys Atrill and Bulkley-Nechako Area A Director Mark Fisher were in attendance.

According to Atrill, conversations are ongoing to try to move the recycling issue forward.

Bulkley-Nechako Area A Director Mark Fisher said for recycling residential and commercial recycling have to work together.

“This is where the province has miserably failed. They’ve failed miserably to recognize the challenges specific to rural and remote communities,” he said.

He also said B.C. does have a good system for recycling but not for rural communities.

“It’s[the program] failed and the province is dragging their heels on this but, on the regional district point of view we’re willing to work with businesses to provide that service,” Fisher said.

He added he is going to be aggressive on the issue this year.

Smithers and Telkwa have been without recycling since the 2019 fire of the Smithers Recycling Depot.