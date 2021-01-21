Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Houston
Program Manager RN Cincy Cockle administering to local physician Dr. Stefanie Steel (supplied by: Northern Health)
The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Houston.
On Tuesday (Jan19), long term care residents at Houston Health Centre, assisted living residents at Cottonwood Manor and staff and physicians who provide care in both facilities.
According to Northern Health, additional care aids, nurses and paramedics will also be immunized this week.
The health authority also added 50 doses of the vaccine will be administered in Houston.