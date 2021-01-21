The Smithers Local Health Area has been listed as a hotspot for COVID-19 cases for the second time by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The LHA saw 32 new cases from January 10 to January 16 which is an increase from the previous week where the Smithers LHA saw 25 new cases.

The Smithers Health Area is averaging more than 20 cases per 100,000 people.

Burns Lake also continues to be a hotspot for COVID-19 with 33 new cases this week which is an increase of 13 cases.

Meanwhile, Terrace saw 69 new COVID-19 cases, Prince Rupert saw 7 and Kitimat saw 10.