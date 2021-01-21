Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach says he feels some people are breathing a sigh of relief in connection to Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th U.S President.

The Inauguration ceremony was held at Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday (Jan 20).

According to Bachrach, he also feels a lot of people are grateful that some normalcy has been restored in the White House.

Bachrach said he believes with Biden as the new President will have positive implications on Canada’s relationship with the United States.

“My hope is that the situation [relationship] will be somewhat improved with the new President and I look forward to seeing how that relationship evolves,” he said.

One of Biden’s first tasks as president was revoking the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

Bachrach said he believes no one should be surprised regarding the decision because Biden said during his campaign he said it would be one of the first things he would do as president.

“I think Albertans in particular should be concerned because their premier invested over $1 Billion dollars in that project knowing that its chances of completion were slim. So, when it comes to Canada’s exports there remains a lot of unanswered questions,” he said.

According to Bachrach, the NDP Government brought up a motion in the House of Commons to invite President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to Ottawa when it is safe to do so.