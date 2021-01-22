Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Northern Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at two of the workforce accommodation sites at the Coastal GasLink project.

According to Northern Health, no new cases have been reported in connection with the outbreak.

In total, 56 cases were reported in association with the outbreak at 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lodge.

All of the cases have recovered and have completed the required self-isolation.