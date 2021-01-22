The Smithers Art Gallery has received funding from the Province as a part of investing in Northern BC arts and culture.

The Gallery is a part of the first four groups to receive funding to help improve their spaces or buy equipment.

According to Smithers Art Gallery Manager Nicole Chernish the facility received $11,800 and will be buying and installing moveable walls.

Chernish said receiving the funding has left the art gallery feeling hopeful about what is coming for the future.

“We’re super excited, this almost doubles the hanging space we have in the gallery so, i’m excited to see what we can accomplish now, that we have these eight foot walls,” she said.

Chernish also said having the moveable walls will allow to have more cultural displays.

“We haven’t really had the opportunity to do that before. We do have our wooden walls that are full length and with no brake in them but there’s a lot of artwork you don’t want to put on wood,” she said.

Chernish added the Smithers Art Gallery is hosting their first opening without the ceremony since the start of the pandemic next week.