Burns Lake residents eligible to vote will be heading to the polls Saturday (Jan 23) to vote for a new councillor.

Councillor Darrell Hill resigned in September after starting a new job with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The Village of Burns Lake received three nomination packages, Kristy Bjaranason, David Cummer and Joshua Platt.

The polls open at 8am Saturday (Jan 23) and will be at the Lakeside Multiplex and close at 8p.m.