The province has opened the applications for the BC Parks Student Ranger Program.

Smithers is among one of the locations students will be working in for the summer.

The program is funded by both provincial and federal governments and provides hands-on work experience, through a variety of projects related to conservation, recreation, community outreach and Indigenous relation.

According to a news release, the program consists of 12 crews of four student rangers and will focus on initiatives like, ecosystem restoration, invasive species control, outdoor education, trail building and infrastructure maintenance.

Student Rangers will also be be based in Terrace, Prince George and Fort St. John.

The program is offered to young adults aged 18 to 30 year old’s, and must be enrolled in full-time studies with the intention of returning in the fall.

Applications will be accepted until the February 21.