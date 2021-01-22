One more person has passed away from COVID-19 in Northern Health, a total of 55 people have died in the region.

55 new cases of COVID-19 were found in Northern Health, this boosted the regional total 3,109.

There are 534 active cases in the region, up from yesterday’s (Thursday) count of 508.

Across BC, 508 new people were diagnosed with the virus for a total of 63,484 cases in BC.

There are 4,479 active cases in the province, 315 are currently fighting the virus in the hospital, meanwhile, 74 are in ICU.

6,719 people are under active public health monitoring and a further 56,455 people who tested positive have recovered.

9 more people have passed away from the virus in BC, boosting the provincial death toll to 1,128.

To date, 110,566 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, 2,202 of which are second doses.

Today’s (Friday) report follows the COVID Vaccination Rollout Plan outline that was announced this morning.

“We need to remember our risk remains high right now, even as we protect more and more people with vaccines,” explained Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry, “we are not at the point where we can lift restrictions in our community or long-term care.

Breakdown by region:

+55 North (3,109)

+79 Interior (5,639)

+132 Vancouver Coastal (14,460)

+228 Fraser (38,746)

+13 Island (1,430)