Vanderhoof and Fort St.James have received shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine and held their first vaccination clinics.

In Fort St.James the clinics were hosted for long-term care residents, Alternate Level of Care residents awaiting long-term placement and staff at Stuart Lake Hospital.

The clinic in Vanderhoof provided vaccines for long-term care residents and staff at Stuart Nechako Manor

Additional immunizations will happen within this week and early next week.

More information on the vaccine and priority groups can be found on the Government of BC website and the First Nations Health Authority website.

– with files from Dione Wearmouth, Vista Radiuo staff