The province is investing $5 million in infrastructure for 25 provincial parks across the province, including five in the Northwest.

Tyhee Park, Babine Lake Marine Park, Lakelse Lake Park, Naikoon Park and Nisga’a Memorial Lava Beds Park.

According to the province, electric vehicle charging stations will be installed at Tyhee Lake as well as the Furlong Bay area of Lakelse Lake Park in Terrace and Naikoon Park on Haida Gwaii.

“Investing in electric charging stations in Tyhee Lake Provincial Park our province is adding to the more than 2000 public level charging stations throughout the province. Protecting our parks means supporting clean transportation,” said Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

Meanwhile near Burns Lake at Babine Lake Marine Park, new pit toilets and picnic tables will be installed according to the Province.

The projects are expected to be completed in the spring.