Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The BC Centre for Disease Control has reported a second potential COVID-19 exposure at Houston Secondary School.

The exposure occurred between January 13 to 15.

Meanwhile in Terrace, another exposure at Parkside Secondary School has been reported.

According to the BCCDC, the exposure occurred from January 12 to 13.

Lastly in Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert Middle School also saw an exposure from January 13 to 15.