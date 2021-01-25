The first COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been held in Smithers.

Long-term care residents and staff at Bulkley Lodge and staff, physicians and paramedics at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital were immunized last Friday (Jan 22).

According to Northern Health, nurses from Houston administered the vaccine at Bulkley Lodge where the Smithers Interprofessional Team administered the vaccine at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

Mayor Gladys Atrill said she is excited that Smithers has received the vaccine.

“We’ve all been waiting for what will be the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic and the vaccine seems to be a big part of that light and so I am hopeful that the distribution continues as expected,” she said.

She added she is grateful that the vaccine has arrived in the community for the most vulnerable.

Atrill also said while the rest of the community is waiting to be vaccinated to continue the public health safety measures.

“I think overall people are doing a good job but keep top of mind to maintain that physical distance, wear your mask when you’re out in public, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, it sounds kind of cliche now but those are the things that are going to keep us healthy,” she said.

Last week, Houston also received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.