The province is investing $1 million to 26 communities to assess and report on local housing needs.

Among the recipients is the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, which received $108,980 and will include all seven electoral areas.

According to the province, the funding recipients are from the third intake of the Housing Needs Report Program.

In 2018, B.C. committed $5 million over three years to help local governments collect and analyze housing-related data.

Meanwhile the Kitimat- Stikine Regional District received $15,000, Prince Rupert $19,982 and Vanderhoof $15,000.