B.C health officials have reported 407 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 38 more in Northern Health.

The health region has accounted for 3241 of B.C.’s total of 65,234.

Of the total, there are 4,260 active cases, with 313 individuals in hospital.

71 people are in intensive care.

14 people have died in the past day, for a total of 1,168.

“The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 is much higher than we want it to be. We are asking for everyone’s help to bend our curve back down. This is especially critical with the presence of variant viruses in our province,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“With each new case, we have the opportunity to stop the virus in its tracks, break the chains of transmission and bring our numbers down. Each of us has the ability to do that.”

Currently, 6,450 people are under active public health monitoring.

Meanwhile, 89.5 percent of people who have contracted the virus have recovered.

“Our greatest source of transmission comes from when we spend time with those outside of our household, work or school bubble. That is why staying small and equally important, avoiding all unnecessary travel, is what we need to do right now,” she said.

“For the many who have been doing your part, you may be asking, ‘What more can I do?’ Be the voice of support and encouragement for those who may be wavering in their resolve.”

On the vaccine front, 122,359 doses have been given out, and 4.105 people have received a second dose.

There have been no new healthcare outbreaks.

One outbreak in the lower mainland has been declared over, however, 37 remain ongoing.

“For the few who have chosen to put aside the public health precautions we all need to follow and make exceptions for themselves, now is your time to join or rejoin us in our efforts. It is never to late to be a part of the team who is making a difference every day across our province,” Henry added.

Breakdown by region: (Over 3 days)

+124 – Vancouver Coastal Health (14,898)

+169 – Fraser Health (39,533)

+22 – Island Health (1,525)

+54 – Interior Health (5,927)

+38 – Northern Health (3,241)