You can add BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie to the list of people who would like to see Rapid Testing done at long-term care and assisted living facilities.

There is some mention for such a move as the second wave continues to ravage our most vulnerable population.

“I’m not sure why we haven’t embraced it as a screening tool, it’s shortcomings as a diagnostic tool are well-documented by everybody. Nobody is saying let’s switch our diagnostic testing from PCR to the antigen rapid test. What many of us are saying is that protocols for screening in long-term care that we thought was fairly effective in wave one were significantly less effective in wave two,” Mackenzie told Vista Radio in an interview.

“Examining how we can increase those screening protocols is worthy of exploration and rapid testing is a tool that we could use to increase our screening in long-term care. The measure isn’t a rapid test versus a PCR test, the measure is a rapid test versus no test.”

Yesterday (Monday), the Ministry of Health unveiled a report regarding recommendations to support their management of the pandemic’s second wave in the long-term care sector.

Mackenzie stated she didn’t anticipate a second wave of this magnitude in terms of the volume of cases and outbreaks at long-term care or assisted living facilities.

“From the beginning of the pandemic to the end of August, we had 41 outbreaks in long term care homes and about half of those were contained to a single case but from the end of August to where we are now we’ve had 175 outbreaks in long term care and less than a third of them have been contained to a single case.”

However, Mackenzie would like one burning question answered when it comes to community spread in heavily impacted areas.

“Why did some care homes experience an outbreak, some several outbreaks and why did some care homes experience no outbreaks and why did some of them get out of control and others were contained to a single case or a handful of cases?”

On Friday, the provincial government provided their COVID-19 vaccination plan for the coming months.

Health officials stated the plan will be based on age with a focus on the elderly population and those most at risk being prioritized first.

Regardless of how the plan was hammered out, Mackenzie noted the province was in a no-win situation of pleasing all corners of the province.

“There was no rollout of the vaccine that was going to address every issue and satisfy everybody and their perception of their priority. We are trying to vaccinate four million people with a vaccine that is coming in overtime – the people who made the decision to how this was going out had to consider a lot of things including the administrative practicalities on what they are trying to do.”

“I think that the idea of vaccinating people based on age is the most manageable way to get the vaccine out as quickly as possible targeting those who are most at risk of hospitalization.”

“This concern we had around vaccine hesitancy to a large extent has not materialized but it’s not 100% of staff who are vaccinated so there is still a role for rapid testing to play among our unvaccinated staff as we get through this pandemic because we are several months away from achieving herd immunity.”