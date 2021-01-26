Smithers RCMP have arrested two men in connection to a home invasion where an 88 year-old was assaulted according to Staff Sergeant Terry Gillespie.

He updated the council on the investigation during Tuesday’s (Jan 26) council meeting.

According to Gillespie, the investigation was a multijurisdictional file and involved assistance from the Burns Lake RCMP.

He added the two men that were arrested were released and put on conditions, but one male was arrested again due to breach of conditions.

During the home invasion the woman was sprayed with bear spray and a few things were missing from the home.

Gillespie added to the council that it was a long and lengthy investigation but is happy significant progress was made.