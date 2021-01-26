Smithers Council has passed first and second readings for a bylaw that would allow shipping containers and mini-storage for storage purposes in the Airport Industrial Park Zone (APT2).

The law would enable businesses in the APT2 Zone as part of their regular operations, while also providing additional opportunities for future expansion.

According to Smithers Airport Manager Rob Blackburn , businesses have asked for expansion of storage.

Mayor Gladys Atrill added it will be interesting to hear the feedback on the bylaw.

Since Council passed the first and second readings a public hearing will be held at a later date.