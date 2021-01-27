Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach has been nominated once again by the NDP to be the Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate.

Bachrach made the announcement on Saturday (Jan 23) on his Instagram.

According to Bachrach, during the nomination there was talk of a potential federal election in the future.

He added after talking to constituents in the northwest they want the government’s focus to be on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bachrach said it seems the Prime Minister is after an election and there is a way for Trudeau to call an election during a minority government.

“We’re [NDP] going to be prepared, Saturday was a part of that. We’re certainly getting ready for a potential election if one arrives and at the same time my focus as Member of Parliament is the priorities of this region,” he said.

Bachrach also added that if an election does get called, most of it will be spent on social media, like the provincial election that was held in October.

He also said that from what he’s heard from constituents is that the health of their communities is their concern.

“I believe our focus needs to be squarely on the pandemic response , there’s going to be time for an election and certainly we’re going to be prepared whenever that time comes,” Bachrach said.

He added the NDP government is preparing to change the way an election is held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.