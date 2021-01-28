The new Witset sign at the RV park. (supplied by: Karen Plasway)

The Witset Band will be hosting an information meeting regarding a proposed 26 unit apartment.

The meeting will be held on Feb 17 where Witset band members will be able to ask questions, voice concerns and learn about the land designation process.

The proposed project will have 16 studio units, 10 two bedroom units, three accessible rooms, a communal kitchen, boardroom, laundry room, management office and recycling room.

After the meeting, a referendum vote will take place in March for the land designation for the project.

The vote will take place on March 3 for band members from 9a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Witset Gymnasium.