The Village of Burns Lake is advising residents of an air release valve in the waterline that runs under Burns Lake.

According to the Village, the break has caused open water in a small section under the bridge.

The Burns Lake Fire Department has prevented access to the area and staff have been in contact with Northern Health.

Residents are also being advised that a dive team has been called in and will be in the area of the leak Friday (Jan29) from 9a.m. until 1 p.m..

Motorists are also to expect delays at the Burns Lake Bridge in both directions.