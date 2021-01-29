(Josephine Tylee, McLeod Lake Elder gets her COVID-19 immunization from Nikki Bennett, Staff Nurse and Interprofessional Team Lead. Photo supplied by Northern Health.)

Mackenzie and District Hospital, and McLeod Lake have received their first shipments of the (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccine.

Mackenzie held its first immunizations for long-term care residents and staff, and McLeod Lake held its first clinics for First Nations vulnerable populations and eligible health care workers.

Additional immunization clinics for staff in Mackenzie will occur this week.

Heather Kirk was the first long-term care resident at Mackenzie and District Hospital to receive her COVID-19 immunization.

In addition, Josephine Tylee, McLeod Lake Elder was immunized as well.